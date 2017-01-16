Wet Week in Store

TONIGHT: Scattered showers possible overnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Winds out of the south at 5-15 miles per hour. Lows around 60.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Winds out of the south and southwest at 5-15 miles per hour gusting to 25 miles per hour in some spots. Highs in the low 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Rain winding down overnight. Mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower will be possible throughout the day, but most spots stay dry. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Mild weather continues through the weekend. Another system rolls through Thursday bringing scattered to widespread showers and storms, and then another wave of storms for the weekend. Early model runs indicate there could be a severe threat with the storms on the weekend, but for now we are holding off on throwing a severe risk into the forecast until we get a bit closer to the event.