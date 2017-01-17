Wicker To Stay In Significant Senate Leadership Role

WASHINGTON (WCBI-TV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker will be staying in a significant Republican leadership position for the next two years.

WCBI confirmed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell named him to his leadership team Tuesday. The Mississippi Republican will have a major role in the operations of the Senate as one of four people appointed as counsel to the senate majority leader.

Wicker tells WCBI Tuesday that he’s “honored” to stay on the leadership team.

“The opportunity to sit at that table means that Mississippi has an even bigger voice on the issues facing our country,” he said. “I look forward to working with Leader McConnell to advance our conservative agenda.”

Wicker has served as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the past two years. He helped Republicans maintain control of the Senate after 24 GOP seats were up for re-election in 2016.

Wicker is the first Mississippian on the counsel since Senator Trent Lott left office in 2007. Wicker has served in the Senate since 2007. He’ll continue as chairman of the Seapowers Subcommittee of Armed Services and Communications Subcommittee.