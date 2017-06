TODAY: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the low 80s. Winds out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Chance of rain 70%

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms again. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain around 50%.

WED/THUR/FRI: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Dry and comfortable, with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and dry. Very warm, with highs in the upper 80s.