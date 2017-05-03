Widespread Showers and Storms Tonight:

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy through most of the day. A stray shower or storm could pop up in the afternoon hours. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Widespread showers and storms mainly from about 6 pm to about 1 am. Some storms could produce heavier rain. The severe weather threat appears to be south of our viewing area, but we will monitor the evolution of this event throughout the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Off and on showers throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, a stray shower will remain possible, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Another cool and cloudy day, with highs in the low 60s. Some spots could see some drizzle or a light shower, but most spots should stay dry. Overnight, clouds decrease and lows reach the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks perfect, with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.