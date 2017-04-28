Windy & Warm Saturday, Storms Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm conditions will continue all night long. Temperatures may struggle to get below 70°. Southerly winds between 10 and 20 mph can be expected.

SATURDAY: Plan on a warm, humid, and breezy/windy day. Highs are going to be around 90° under a variably cloudy sky. Southerly winds once again will range between 15 and 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. There is a 10% chance of a passing shower or storm but most if not all of the area should remain dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another very warm night is on tap with lows in the low 70s. Look for breezy southerly winds to continue.

SUNDAY: We’re still looking at a line of strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall to cross our area between late morning and midnight. The good news is that this is NOT looking like a big tornado outbreak… but there is the potential for a few embedded tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and instances of hail as the line of storms moves through. Some flooding is also possible with expected rainfall totals between 1″ and 4″ (or more). Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy southerly winds will be the norm out ahead of the line of storms.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny conditions return along with cooler highs in the mid 70s. Look for lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Another nice day is on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances go up to 60% with a developing storm system. It’s too early to tell if strong or severe storms will occur in our area but it bears watching. Highs stay in the low 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Cool and damp weather may settle for the end of the work week. Numerous showers are likely Thursday with more in the way of spotty activity on Friday. Either way you slice it our area may see some chilly days with highs in the 60s and day we say 50s Friday if some model solutions are right. We’re cautiously optimistic that the unsettled weather will move east by Saturday when the Market Street Festival in Columbus takes place.

