WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Marijuana and ecstasy is seized in a Winston County drug bust.

Several pills were found at a home in the 200 block of South Water Avenue, along with two pounds of dope.

Markuis Davis, 28, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to sell.

Winston deputies and Louisville police made the bust Tuesday.

Other charges could be filed against Davis.