Winston County Woman Pleads Guilty To Disaster Fraud

ABERDEEN (WCBI) – A Winston County woman will be sentenced in October after pleading guilty to disaster fraud.

Emily Curry of Louisville admitted in federal court Thursday that she lied about her home being destroyed in the April 2014 tornado. Curry claimed she lived in a Beal Avenue apartment when her primary home was actually somewhere else. Prosecutors will conduct a pre sentencing report before October. The maximum penalty for the crime is $250,000 and ten years in prison. Curry could also be ordered to repay the money she received in the scheme.