Winter Headed Home Following Fall

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter has been released from a hospital six days after he fell on his icy driveway and injured his head.

University of Mississippi Medical Center Ruth Cummins says Winter was discharged Friday.

The 93-year-old Winter was walking his miniature schnauzer, Charlie Brown, when he slipped and fell Saturday outside his north Jackson home. It happened a day after a storm system left a coating of sleet in central Mississippi as it moved through the South.

Winter was admitted to the intensive care unit Saturday, then was moved to a regular hospital room Tuesday. A neurologist who examined him told the Winter family that his prognosis for recovery is good.

Winter, a Democrat, was governor from 1980 to 1984.

