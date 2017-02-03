Wives Donate Vests To North Mississippi Officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi law enforcement received life saving equipment from the wives of other officers on Friday.

The “Wives of Warriors” donated 35 bullet proof vests to 28 agencies across the area.

Officers went to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to be fitted for their vest.

The organization was created after the shooting death of Tupelo police officer Gale Stauffer.

Now, there are over 250 members.

They say the goal is simple, make sure every officer returns home at the end of the day.

“We want to raise money so they can have proper equipment to keep them safe while they are on duty. So, we raised money through a 5K race, the “Blessed are the Peacemaker Race” every September so that we can buy body armour, bullet proof vests for the officers,” said Wives of Warriors Founder Kim Rushing.

“Hopefully it never comes to that opportunity where it has to save someone’s life but if it comes down to it, we will have vest to provide for every officer in the state of Mississippi,” said Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Timm Boggs.

The organization raised $27,000 last year at the 5K run.

Plans are already underway for this year’s race.