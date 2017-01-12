Woman Charged With Throwing Baby

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A woman is in custody after she allegedly threw her 10-month-old baby to the ground.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department tells The Oxford Eagle (http://bit.ly/2iMeMbJ ) Sabrina L. Holden was holding the boy during an altercation with family members and the child was either “pushed or thrown” to the ground, causing severe injuries to the child.

It happened about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The baby was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where he underwent surgery Thursday for a broken jaw and other injuries.

Holden was charged with child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, a felony, and was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. It was unknown if she’s represented by an attorney.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further details.