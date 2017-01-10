Woman Hit By Train Near UA Campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a Louisiana woman has died after being hit by a train while walking near the University of Alabama.

Tuscaloosa police say 20-year-old Katie Keough was walking with several people early Tuesday when they tried to beat a train near campus. Keough was struck by the train.

A witness tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene.

Police say Keough was visiting from Baton Rouge. They say pedestrians were walking away from an entertainment district near the Alabama campus after the national championship football game.

