Video: Woman Pleads Guilty In Deadly Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman pleads guilty to second degree murder Monday morning in Columbus.

Tarkesha Carter has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

She shot and killed Britney Foster, 23, in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbus in August 2014.

Carter was originally charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened after Foster got off work at the popular restaurant.

At the time of the shooting investigators told WCBI that Carter went inside the Buffalo Wild Wings after the shooting and asked to see an unidentified employee, demanding money back from a tip from earlier in the evening.

Police say Carter then went through the restaurant and followed the employee out a side door and fired several shots.

She surrendered to police in front of the business.

District Attorney Scott Colom worked with the victim’s family before the plea.

“After consulting with the family of Britney Foster, we decided that was the best way to get them closure and to get her a significant sentence to punish her for the the murder,” said Colom.

Monday was the first day of the court term for Lowndes County Circuit Court.