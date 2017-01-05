Video: Woman Still Missing In Houston, Public’s Help Requested

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Law enforcement still hasn’t found the woman who went missing last month in Chickasaw County.

They’re asking again for the public’s help Thursday.

Nobody has seen or heard from Tammy Townsend since mid-December, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. The 42-year-old woman was last seen in Houston.

They’re hoping people can help them. They have her phone records and have followed every lead so far.

Sheriff James Meyers says the search has been difficult.

“Right now we really don’t have a direction to look in. We don’t have a crime scene,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-456-2339.