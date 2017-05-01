Work Detail Prisoner Now Faces Multiple Felony Charges

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – A Tupelo man working off misdemeanor fines for the city of Saltillo now has 7 felonies to worry about instead.

29 year old Jacob Whaley was picking up trash near Plantersville when he decided to walk away from the work crew. The Misdemeanor Work Center inmate then decided he would rather ride and stole a truck from County Road 814. lee County deputies spotted the stolen truck and started a chase. Whaley was able to escape but then ran off the road and hit a house before the truck flipped. Whaley now faces Jail Escape, Felony Fleeing, Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle and 4 counts of a Convicted Felon in possession of a Firearm. Those charges come because the truck Whaley is accused of stealing had four guns inside.