1 hiker dead, 5 others rescued in Southern California

Almanac: Air bags

On September 1, 1998, the safety device became mandatory in all new cars and light trucks in the U.S., subsequently saving tens of thousands of lives

Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino

Hackers breached iPhones for years, Google says

Cybercriminals implanted iPhones with spyware by exploiting a hole in Apple’s operating system

Billionaire Jack Ma says AI will lead to a 12-hour workweek

Alibaba founder predicts AI advancements will mean shorter workweeks for people — that might not be good news

Ring security system’s work with police raises privacy concerns

The Amazon-owned doorbell camera company says more than 400 law enforcement agencies use its “Neighborhood Watch” program, giving police potential access to customers’ videos

Facebook tightens rules for political ads, but loopholes remain

Company says it will confirm the identity of organizations that buy ads related to social and political issues

