1 hiker dead, 5 others rescued in Southern California

Almanac: Air bags
On September 1, 1998, the safety device became mandatory in all new cars and light trucks in the U.S., subsequently saving tens of thousands of lives
- Advertisement -
Sep 1
Hackers breached iPhones for years, Google says
Cybercriminals implanted iPhones with spyware by exploiting a hole in Apple’s operating system
Aug 30
Billionaire Jack Ma says AI will lead to a 12-hour workweek
Alibaba founder predicts AI advancements will mean shorter workweeks for people — that might not be good news
Aug 30
Ring security system’s work with police raises privacy concerns
The Amazon-owned doorbell camera company says more than 400 law enforcement agencies use its “Neighborhood Watch” program, giving police potential access to customers’ videos
Aug 29
Facebook tightens rules for political ads, but loopholes remain
Company says it will confirm the identity of organizations that buy ads related to social and political issues
Aug 28