16-year-old missing in Fayette, Alabama

WEST ALABAMA (WCBI) – Police are asking for help finding a missing west Alabama teenager.

DeAundrea Heck was last seen October 6 in the area of Temple Avenue North in Fayette.

It’s believed the 16-year-old was wearing a black hoodie at the time.

Heck is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 120 lbs.

If you have any information call the Fayette Police Department at (205)932-5312.

