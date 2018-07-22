18-wheeler carrying nearly a thousand pigs overturns

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens of pigs died when an 18 wheeler carrying nearly one thousand of them overturned in Winston County.

It’s been a week of overturned 18 wheeler’s, one carrying chickens. Another filled with corn syrup. But today, one overturned with pigs.

- Advertisement -

An 18-wheeler carrying over 900 pigs flips over on Highpoint Weir Road in Winston County.

It happened Sunday afternoon, not long after the truck left Prestage Farms heading to Iowa.

Once first responders made it on scene, they realized this rescue was going to be a tough one.

“Well in this heat you just can’t go fast, and you try to save as many pigs as you can and not tear up any more of the tractor-trailer as you can and by all means be safe,” said Ronnie Eubanks.

The High Point Volunteer Fire Department lent a hand to help keep the pigs cool while they were stuck in the metal truck.

“Right now our fire crews have been spraying the pigs down with water trying to keep them from overheating because they’re in an aluminum trailer which is getting extremely hot. We’re gonna try to save as many as we can,” said Jody Garrard.

When crashes involve livestock, extra measures have to be taken.

“When livestock is being transported and become involved in an accident we have to get another transport trailer to come. The truck is just flipped back over there or back that trailer back to this truck and move the livestock from one trailer to the other,” said Garrard.

They try to save as many animals as they can and then work on clearing the road.

“Next step is getting them off of there, and then we’re going to put straps, recovery straps under the trailer and then we’re gonna roll it and we can’t right it because we don’t have enough room. So one wrecker going to the front ones gonna be basically behind and we’re gonna basket roll it,” said Ricky Parker.

The driver and co-driver of the 18 wheeler were not seriously injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be looked over.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.