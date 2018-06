Hosts Sarah Bareilles and Josh Groban

Bareilles and Groban are Broadway vets. Bareilles, who starred in “Waitress” on Broadway, was nominated for a Tony for its score in 2016, and Groban landed a Tony nod last year for his role in “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812.” Bareilles is nominated for a Tony again this year, for a song she wrote for “SpongeBob SquarePants.”