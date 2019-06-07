3-year-old son of country star dies after “tragic accident”

DNC chair defends criteria for Democratic debates
Some candidates have accused the DNC of focusing too much on fundraising as a debate qualification
updated 5M ago
Trump slams U.S. lawmakers resisting his “beautiful” Mexico tariffs
President defends proposed tariffs over migrant “invasion without the guns,” says Congress “should be saying, ‘we are with the President, we will do whatever he wants'”
1H ago
Bloomberg to put $500M into closing all coal plants by 2030
The former New York City mayor is trying to put the U.S. on track toward 100% clean energy economy — while bypassing the federal government
8H ago
Biden reverses course on abortion funding
“I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutional protected right,” Biden said Thursday
7H ago
Mueller witness Nader remains in custody after child porn charge
George Nader, a witness during the Mueller investigation, was charged with one count of child pornography
12H ago