3A State Championship Preview: Noxubee County Tigers

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) — For the Noxubee County Tigers, it was about getting hot, and healthy, at the right time.

The Tigers accomplished both heading into the 3A playoffs, and have played its best football since. The Tiger outscoring opponents 126-21 in the postseason.

“These kids, they know that when it’s playoff time, it’s our time”, head coach Teddy Young said.

“They locked in. They know what’s at stake. from the beginning of the year, we’ve been saying we want to get to Hattiesburg, so when playoff time came around, everyone locked in.”

Noxubee County will face Jefferson Davis County for the title, the team formerly known as Bassfield.

The Jaguars are red hot as well, only allowing 14 points in the postseason.

Offensively, the Jaguars lean heavily on the run, averaging 209.8 yards per game.

Noxubee County will look for its sixth state championship in program history, last winning it all 2017, which also marks the the last time Jefferson Davis County won the championship in its first season.