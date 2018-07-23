3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to murders of teen and unborn child

Three out of four suspects are in custody for the double murder of a 17-year-old girl and her unborn child in Adams County sometime Saturday night.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, Shakerria King suffered a probable gunshot wound to the upper chest. She was taken to Merit Health, where she was pronounced dead at 2:11 a.m on Sunday.

17-year-old Montreal Brown, 18-year-old Curtavius Knight and 21-year-old Nicholas McGrew are currently in police custody, and police are still searching for 17-year-old Carianta D. Allen.

It has been confirmed that King was pregnant at the time of death, and all four suspects are being charged with murder and murder of an unborn child, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

“I’m really numbed right now,” said Lee. “I continue to see these kind of cases month after month and it doesn’t seem to be an answer. God have mercy and have mercy on these families and our community.”

Police are asking the public to call CrimeStoppers at 601-855-TIPS(8477) or the Natchez Police Department if they know the whereabouts of Allen.

If anyone is caught harboring him, they will be charged as well.

