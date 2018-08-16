“Beefing Up the Bulldogs” with Mississippi State football team

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- SEC Football begins in just two weeks, and teams are working hard to prepare for the 2018 season.

On Wednesday night, the Mississippi State Football Team took an unusual break from practice.

They were treated to a steak dinner as part of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s “Beefing Up The Bulldogs” campaign.

The coaches and players also got to hear about Mississippi Beef and the Animal Sciences program on campus and get an inside experience in agriculture.

Macon native and Defensive Tackle Jeffery Simmons even challenged Coach Joe Moorhead to a cow-milking contest!

“I went against Coach Moorhead and beat him! Basically it’s relaxing. I just got out of meeting, went to steak dinner and came out here. It’s just relaxing right now. It’s a great opportunity for some of the guys to experience this stuff,” Simmons said.

For many of the players and staff, this was the first time they have been near a farm animal.

The Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association has also held similar events at the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.