4A State Championship Preview: Corinth Warriors

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) — There were few teams that started strong, and maintained its success, like the Corinth Warriors.

Aside from a three point loss to 6A foe Tupelo, the Warriors defeated the remainder of its opponents, on average, 43-11 on its way to a 13-1 season to this point.

“I feel like after that game, we knew that loss really hurt us,” senior running back Tameron Patterson said, “We didn’t want to go down the same road that we down the year before that. I feel like that homecoming game when we went into Olive Branch that was the game that set it right there. It set the tone.”

Corinth and 2018 4A runners-up Poplarville will meet in the 4A championship in a battle between two of the top rushing attacks in the state.

The Tartars ranking first in Class 4A, averaging 321.3 yards per game. Corinth ranking third in the class, averaging 306.1 yards per game.

Corinth will compete in its first state championship since finishing second in 2001, and second ever for football. Poplarville has represented 4A South three of the past four years, looking to win its first football title in program history.