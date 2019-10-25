Healthy Hearty Chicken Parmesan Soup

Season 3 is on, and we’re kicking it on with 6 Weeks of Soup! Here’s a delicious recipe Jacob has for us that will satisfy your Italian cravings while filling you up with a healthy and hearty meal filled with vegetables!

Ingredients:

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 bag – Kroger Frozen Green Bell Peppers

1 bag – Kroger Frozen White Onions

1 bag – Kroger Frozen Broccoli

1 handful – Spinach, torn

1 can – Crushed Tomatoes (low sodium)

3 cups – Chicken Broth (low sodium)

1/2 cup – Shredded Parmesan

1 tbsp – basil

1 tbsp oregano

1/8 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 box – Kroger whole wheat penne pasta

Directions:

1. In 6 quart slow cooker, mix together all ingredients except pasta

2. Cook low and slow for 7 hours

3. Remove chicken from pot. Shred coarsely on cutting board

4. Add chicken and pasta to crock pot

5. Cook high for 30 minutes until pasta is ready

6. Serve garnished with cheese, basil and bread on the side

Tips:

1. Use an extra can of tomatoes to enhance the flavor in the crock-pot

2. Shred the chicken when adding the pasta. It should fall apart very easily when cooked

3. Add more red pepper flakes to enhance the heat and add to the flavor

4. Choose frozen chopped veggies to make it easy, and add others you might want