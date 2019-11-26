Death investigation underway in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is currently underway in Lowndes County.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Lowndes County deputies found a white Nissan 350Z on Highway 45 A, in the area of the Highway 82 bypass in a wooded area.

Deputies had been helping the Starkville Police Department in a missing person case.

Lowndes County detectives have confirmed a body was found inside the car.

The Lowndes County coroner will be releasing the identity of the person in the car, and any information related to the cause of the death.