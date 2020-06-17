SUMMARY: The rest of the workweek looks to remain quiet and nice with a mix of sun & clouds. Still can’t rule out a stray shower at times thanks to a low pressure system near the Carolinas, but not expecting much. Summer officially begins Saturday afternoon. It will certainly feel like it with the 90s and the humidity returning this weekend along with rain/storms chances for Father’s Day Sunday into early next week.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear and quiet this morning. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with a very slight chance of an afternoon stray shower, but most of us will stay dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another calm, clear and quiet night ahead. Overnight ows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Staying mostly sunny and dry as we end the workweek. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows stay in the 60s with mostly clear skies.

THE WEEKEND: The summer heat and humidity makes a comeback with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds overall, but a spotty storm is possible on Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll have better chances of scattered showers & storms as we begin a new week with partly sunny skies. Highs near 90.Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s with muggy lows in the low 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App