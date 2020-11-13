Cooler Friday followed by warmer Saturday

SUMMARY: More sunshine than clouds can be expected over the next week along with the return of cooler fall-like temperatures. Our only chance of showers will come on Sunday with another passing cold front. No major systems or severe weather is in the forecast anytime soon.

FRIDAY: We’re waking up to clouds early this Friday morning as a weak cold front is pushing through north Mississippi and west Alabama. It will be turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s. Winds a bit breezy coming from the NW at 5-15 mph. Going to be good weather for Friday night football, but keep those jackets handy as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies, cool and quiet. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 70s as our winds switch up to the SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain showers possible by sunrise Sunday morning. Overnight lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy some afternoon and evening showers are possible early Sunday with another cold front pushing through the region. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll be dry, quiet and mostly sunny Monday into midweek. Temperatures will cool down once again with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

