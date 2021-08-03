Morning fog making way for more sunshine on Tuesday

SUMMARY: Some rather nice late summer weather is in store for us through the middle of the week. Look for lots of sun, warm days, and cooler nights for a change. Hot and more humid air will return by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Some of us are waking up to foggy/misty conditions out there. Visibility levels are getting low so drive with caution if you’re heading out. A few clouds but mostly sunny skies for the most part. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Staying mostly sunny midweek. Less humid and very pleasant. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90. Overnight lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY – MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or pop-up storm possible in the afternoon. The summer heat and the humidity makes a comeback. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Overnight lows in the 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the WCBI News App