New bank breaks ground in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Ackerman will soon have another place to put their money.

The Bank of Kilmichael broke ground Monday at its new location on Highway 15 Ackerman.

During a special ceremony, city and county leaders welcomed representatives from the bank.

Bank of Kilmichael President and CEO Buddy Mortimer says they plan to open for business this time next year.

The bank also has branches in Winston, Attala, Montgomery, and Webster counties.