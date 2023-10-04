7th Avenue Festival: Celebrating rich cultural heritage and community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s being called the biggest free block party in Mississippi. The annual 7th Avenue Festival kicks off this weekend in Columbus.

The festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the community surrounding Seventh Avenue.

It was once home to the Queen City Hotel which housed visiting musical celebrities like B. B. King, Duke Ellington, and James Brown.

The area was one of many African-American business districts across the nation that thrived during segregation.

The festival celebrates that history.

“An award-winning festival – voted one of the top 20 events in the southeast, so I’m real proud of that. I’m really proud of the entertainment that comes down. But I’m also proud of the people who come down and remember what Seventh Avenue once was. We just need to keep it going and remind our children and the rest of Columbus that Seventh Avenue was a vibrant avenue, a vibrant street with a plethora of Black businesses,” said Rep. Kabir Karriem, Festival Organizer.

The festivities include musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights.

It all kicks off October 4 at 6 p.m. with an Awards Reception and Townhall at the Rosenzweig Arts Center.

There will be a family movie night on Friday, October 6 at 6 p.m. at the outdoor venue at Seventh Avenue and 15th Street. The featured movie will be “Till.”

For more information about the festival and to see a list of performers you can follow the 7th Avenue Festival social media pages.

