A hunter and an expert has safety tips for hunting season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) “There have been several people who have been killed because of accidents,” said Louie Bennett, Associate Buyer at Gary’s Pawn and Gun. “It is just one of those things that have happened, and it is a traumatic experience for everyone involved.”

That’s why Louie Bennett at Gary’s Pawn and Gun is urging hunters to use caution this hunting season.

Rifle Deer season is almost here, and many of you may be waiting to kill that big buck, but there are some things you need to keep in mind to protect yourself, and others.

“Always treat a gun as it is loaded and always know where you are aiming a gun,” said Bennett. “Never aim a gun at something unless you intend to harvest the animal or whatever. It is just one of those simple safety procedures that get overlooked a lot.”

Samuel Hickman tells WCBI, he enjoys hunting deer and understands the dangers that come with hunting.

Hickman said he makes sure to take the time to ensure his trip to the woods goes smoothly.

“Wear orange on your head because you can survive a shot to the body, but not a shot to the head,” said Hickman. “So, wear an orange hat or beanie or anything, and an orange vest helps to.”

Not all accidents happen on the ground; that’s why it is also important to make sure you take precautions when hunting up high.

“Always wear your safety harness when you are in a tree stand,” said Bennett. “I always treat it as if I want to make it back home to my family. Your safety harness is your number one savior for anyone who is slung out of a tree stand.”

Rifle deer hunting season starts on November 22, and Bennett also told WCBI, it is a good idea to make sure someone has your location if you are hunting alone.

