A local radio personality is celebrated for his dedication on air

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Stevenson Clark may be based in Memphis, but he’s heard worldwide on Pop Gospel Radio dot com and he got his start in Monroe County.

“As a singer, my family brought me up singing, I’ve been singing since I was five years old, I give all praise to God and to Pastor Denvil and Verdie Clark because they started this,” said Clark.

Clark eventually moved to Memphis where he started his broadcasting career as a radio announcer. Several years ago he started POP Gospel Radio.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023; hundreds of fans, friends, and family turned out at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Memphis to celebrate Clark’s 56th birthday and his 16 years of spreading the gospel through land-based and internet radio.

“At first I was a little reluctant, because I said, ‘No, I want Memphis, my Memphis station. But now, people like yourself, my mother, Chicago, download the app, because the internet works, we all live on it,” said Clark.

Clark works hard every day, doing a morning and afternoon shift on Pop Gospel Radio, and meeting with advertisers in between. He still sings and is known as the “Little Prince of Gospel Music.

“Overseas when I was traveling back and forth to Italy for two and three weeks, the promoter said, ‘You are the Little Prince of Gospel Music,” so I wear that title,” said Clark.

Those who know Clark, whether as a friend, business partner, or family member, said he has a passion for his mission and is never afraid of outworking anyone.

“He’s always been one of the main leaders and we followed him and he is so musically inclined. He had his sisters and brothers in tune, I knew he was going to take off one day, and God has been behind him every step of the way,” said Clark’s sister.

“Sometimes he lets me be on his radio, I get to tell them which songs to put on the radio and sometimes I and my cousin get to do it,” said Clark’s niece.

“He is always a man of vision so he sees it before you can see it. His aspiration, connection with people, and service to the community is outstanding. It has helped him to be the excellent business, radio personality, and gospel artist he is today,” said Clark’s business manager.

Pop Gospel Radio has spread all over the world because of the app and Stevenson Clark is looking forward to many more years of music and ministry. On the airwaves and online.