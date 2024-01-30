A possible connection between four shootings in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- The Grenada Police Department has four separate shooting cases, all of which may be connected.

Each shooting occurred between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 27th.

There are four total victims.

Officers found 36-year-old Charles Santez Coffey dead in the first incident.

The three other victims in the investigation are in the following order: An adult female, a 9-year-old girl, and a 24-year-old male. All three survived.

Investigators believe that all four shootings are related in some manner.

It’s determined that fully automatic weapons were used in these incidents.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings at this time.

Police anyone with any information in connection related to the shootings to contact the Tips line at 662-227 TIPS.