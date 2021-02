STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A third arrest has been made in an attempted murder case in Starkville.

U. S. Marshall arrested Dushun Poindexter in Noxubee County on Monday. He is charged with robbery and the attempted murder of a person on Reed Ridge Circle in Starkville.

The crime happened on December 7th. Early morning gunfire alerted neighbors and the police. One person was taken to the hospital at the time.

Two other suspects were arrested in January.