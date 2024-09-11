Aberdeen holds fellowship at the annual 9/11 ceremony
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Aberdeen held its annual “Remember 9/11″ Ceremony this morning.
Out on the steps of City Hall, citizens gathered for prayer, songs and fellowship.
Many of the speakers this year are Veterans.
Mayor Dwight Stevens says this event is to remember the tragedy that happened in America 23 years ago.
This is just to make aware, of what happened on 9/11, and all the lives lost, and the tragedy of that day, and to remember all the people that lost their lives, and all the heroes of that day. The fireman that went back in and lost their life. What a tragedy, what a loss of life, senseless. So, we want to remember those people”, said Stevens.
2,750 people were killed in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania.
More than 400 police officers and firefighters were killed.