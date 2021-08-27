Aberdeen Residents Can Take Part In Citywide Cleanup Day

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Residents of Aberdeen can take part in a city wide clean up day this weekend.

On Saturday, residents can take part in a citywide initiative called “Let’s Get Clean Aberdeen.”

Volunteers will be working in the cemetery, picking up trash, homeowners are asked to get litter out of their yards, and Alderwoman Lady B Garth is coordinating clean up efforts throughout the city.

Mayor Charles Scott says a clean city is great for citizens and visitors, and everyone can play a part.

“Bottom line is, just like anything else, when you go into a community the first thing you will see is what you see on the thoroughfares and what we’ve been doing is showing that contractors out there doing lawnmower services, we are talking to them, making sure they are not mowing debris out into the road, we ask them to pick that up and blow it off.”

Volunteers will also be helping at the food pantry in Aberdeen. The clean up effort runs throughout the morning.