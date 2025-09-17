Ackerman board walks out, stalling interim police chief appointment

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Tensions flared at a special-called meeting on Wednesday, September 17, as three members of the Ackerman Board of Aldermen stood up and walked out, leaving Mayor Lauren Carson without the votes — or even an interview — for her pick to serve as interim police chief.

Carson said John Davis, a 25-year law-enforcement veteran, was prepared to step in immediately. But she told reporters three aldermen would not meet with him and offered no alternative nominations, a stalemate she says is freezing new officer hires that require a chief’s signature to move forward.

“Three of our aldermen did not even want to speak to him. They did not want to interview him,” Carson said after the meeting. “They had no intention of putting him — or really anyone I chose — in. They decided to put their pride and selfish reasons above the best interests of the town… As of now, we still do not have a chief of police in position, and my hands are tied.”

Some board members pushed back on the mayor’s approach. Alderwoman Felisha Baber, the lone minority on the board, argued Carson created the crisis by forcing the issue after moving to demote former Chief Martha Caradine and cut her pay.

Baber said the mayor tried to make the board “select someone of her choice tonight,” adding, “the town might be in trouble… but she created this.”

Carson defended her actions, saying Ackerman needs stable leadership to combat drugs and crime, and that her decision is about responsibility — not politics.

Residents who spoke at the meeting continued to voice support for Caradine while the board and mayor search for a long-term solution.

What’s next: With no interim chief appointed, the council will regroup to consider options in the coming days. It’s not clear when a new interview or nomination process will resume.

