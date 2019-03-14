Acting FAA head calls Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes “very similar”

The U.S. is grounding all Boeing 737 Max jets after investigators found similarities between two deadly crashes involving the aircraft in the past five months. The FAA issued an emergency order Wednesday telling airlines to stop flying the planes, more than three days after a 737 Max 8 crashed in Ethiopia, killing everyone on board. In October, 189 people were killed when a 737 Max 8 crashed in Indonesia. Kris Van Cleave spoke with the Acting FAA administrator Daniel Elwell about the evidence linking the two crashes.