Airvac needed for Winston County wreck on Highway 25

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is responding to a wreck on Highway 25 between Louisville and Starkville.

WCBI has a reporter en route and will provide more details when possible.

Preliminary reports indicate the wreck happened in the northbound lane of Highway 25 near Antioch Loop and Bluff Lake Road.

A viewer sent in a picture (above) saying the wreck involved two vehicles.

MHP Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed has confirmed their investigating the collision.

In the picture you can see a helicopter responding to the scene along with ambulances and other first responder vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.