Alabama reports its first case of coronavirus in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has reported its first case of coronavirus.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office made the announcement Friday.

- Advertisement -

The case was found in Montgomery.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends that people cancel or avoid large public gatherings with more than 500 people _ schools and workplaces not included.

Alabama was one of the last states to report a case.

State Health Officer Scott Harris says the person who test positive had traveled to another state.

Gov. Ivey urged people to remain calm and take common sense precautions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)