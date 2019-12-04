Amory residents will soon vote on alcohol sales

Amory is the one of the few cities in Monroe County that is still dry.This election will determine the sale of wine and beer within city limits. While some residents support the idea, others are fighting to keep the town the same.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Next Tuesday, Amory residents will decide the future of alcohol sales in their city.

Amory is one of the few cities in Monroe County that is still dry.

This election will determine the sale of wine and beer within city limits.

While some residents support the idea, others are fighting to keep the town the same.

Amory, Mississippi has been a dry city for over a hundred years.

But that could all be changing in a couple of days.

Carla Glasgow said it’s time for Amory to bring about change with the sale of liquor.

“I am interested in the growth and the future of Amory. We had the election five years ago and we lost by a few votes. In that five years period, we’ve not grown. We’ve lost enrollment in our schools, our sales tax is down and we need an economic tool,” said Glasgow.

Glasgow said people have to drive out of the city to make beer purchases who then bring it back into the city, illegally.

On top of that, she said it’s a waste of tax dollars that could be spent in the city of Amory.

“It against the law to have alcohol inside the dry town. So you’re breaking the law when your drive to Aberdeen and bring it back to town. It seems to me that people that want to purchase alcohol outside of town get our tax dollars, it only makes sense for us to get the tax dollars and them not be breaking the law,” said Glasgow.

A shorter drive may seem like a good option, but some residents still aren’t sold on the idea.

“It’s not being sold here so we don’t want to bring it in here. Even though it would be convenient for some people, it’s in our community with all the children and things so don’t sale it here,” said Sweatt.

Pastor Lloyd Sweatt of Meadow Wood Baptist Church said this can lead to alcohol abuse and underage drinking.

“Alcohol is not the solution to problems, there’s a good many people that socially drink and I’m not naive about that. I grew up with an alcoholic mom and dad so that I see that part, and if it wasn’t for the grace of God I’ll be right there myself. In the city of Amory, we feel that it’s beautiful, it’s doing well and a lot of things and we are the voice of just doing out and vote no,” said Sweatt.

“People who drink are going to continue to drink, people who are alcoholics will continue to be alcoholics. I’ve always said, things don’t stay the same, it’s either growing or deteriorating and I just want to see our town grow. It hurts me to see us continuously decline,” said Glasgow.

Amory Voters head to the polls December 10th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.