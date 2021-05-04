Another round of strong to severe storms for Tuesday

SUMMARY: Another round of strong to severe storms with heavy rain is likely on Tuesday. We’re under a Level 3 Risk. All modes of severe weather are possible. Stay tuned! Much cooler and less humid air is going to build in for a few days starting Wednesday. More storms could return to the region by the end of the weekend early next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes. The most organized activity is likely from late morning through the afternoon into the early evening hours. Highs from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms end but cloudy skies hang on overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start with sunshine developing during the day. Much cooler and less humid with highs in the lower to mid 70s. NW winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50 degrees Friday night.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs around 80 degrees. Lows in the upper 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

