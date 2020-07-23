Area healthcare service holds vaccine fair to get students ready for school

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Schools still require vaccinations from all students.

That’s why Molina Healthcare and Access Family Health Services held Thursday’s vaccine fair in Smithville.

The shots are needed for children to attend school. Children and their families could sign in here for free immunizations.

“We want to make sure all the kids get their vaccinations and are up to date. I think people actually understand the importance of getting the immunizations and if we don’t do that some of these diseases are reappearing so it definitely is very important,” said Marilyn Sumerford with Access Family Health Service.

Students received backpacks and $25 gift cards from Dollar General. Families were also provided confirmation of vaccination.