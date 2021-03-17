Argument at Columbus Waffle House Turns Deadly

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)

An argument over a food order at the Waffle House in Columbus turns deadly.

The altercation happened around 2 A.M. Wednesday at the restaurant on Highway 45 North.

According to Police Chief Fred Shelton, the argument started over a food order between an employee and a customer. The situation escalated from there.

Police have yet to release the identity of the victim or how they were killed. The person in custody is a Waffle House employee but their name is not being released at this time. Charges are pending.

Chief Shelton is reminding people to not take matters into their own hands and contact authorities first.