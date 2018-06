OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Police make an arrest in a scamming investigation totaling around $25,000.

Christopher Binion, 44, of Oxford, was arrested Wednesday and faces a Felony False Pretense charge.

- Advertisement -

The victim claims he purchased a service from Binion between March and June of this year.

After catching onto the alleged scam, the victim notified police.

Bond is ironically set at $25,000.