NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said Demarcqueis Clark, 20, was charged with manslaughter.

Jemarcus Taylor, 30, was found in the passenger seat of an SUV in the store parking lot.

He died at the scene.

Clark turned himself in to deputies.

Chief Deputy Eddie Franklin said Clark’s bond is set at $500,000.