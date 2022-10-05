Associate Advertising Account Executive
WCBI is seeking an Associate Advertising Account Executive that will develop Special Event Sales, Outdoor Media, Sales, and gain valuable knowledge and training in all aspects of the Television and Digital Sales process!
Responsibilities:
- Special Event Sales and Outdoor Media Sales
- Confirm and Check all Sales Contracts
- Contract Sales Entry
- Assist in maintaining Account List if needed
- Maintain the Quarterly Sports Calendar and Prime Programming for all 3 Stations
- Email sales information to clients/agencies as needed
- Maintain sales sponsorship worksheets
- Prepare weekly reporting for the Digital Sales Manager if needed
- Assist in Sales Support positions when needed
- Assist Promotions Department with organizing events/station promotions when needed
- Perform other duties as assigned by managers
Requirements:
- Strong computer skills and Excellent Data Entry Skills
- Ability to follow detailed instructions/letters and numbers
- Demonstrate efficient time and work habits
- Ability to effectively interact with staff and management
- Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
- Ability to organize work and job responsibilities
- Ability to communicate in person, telephone or in writing/email
- Display strong desire to work in a team environment to help reach our goals
Education:
- College degree is PREFERRED.
Additional Information: EOE
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send links to bsparks@wcbi.com
If this describes you and you are looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent, make an impact in business and your own career, the role of Associate Advertising Account Executive is the opportunity you have been waiting for!
We look forward to hearing from you.
Bert Sparks
WCBI-TV