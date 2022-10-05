Associate Advertising Account Executive

WCBI is seeking an Associate Advertising Account Executive that will develop Special Event Sales, Outdoor Media, Sales, and gain valuable knowledge and training in all aspects of the Television and Digital Sales process!

Responsibilities:

Special Event Sales and Outdoor Media Sales

Confirm and Check all Sales Contracts

Contract Sales Entry

Assist in maintaining Account List if needed

Maintain the Quarterly Sports Calendar and Prime Programming for all 3 Stations

Email sales information to clients/agencies as needed

Maintain sales sponsorship worksheets

Prepare weekly reporting for the Digital Sales Manager if needed

Assist in Sales Support positions when needed

Assist Promotions Department with organizing events/station promotions when needed

Perform other duties as assigned by managers

Requirements:

Strong computer skills and Excellent Data Entry Skills

Ability to follow detailed instructions/letters and numbers

Demonstrate efficient time and work habits

Ability to effectively interact with staff and management

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Ability to organize work and job responsibilities

Ability to communicate in person, telephone or in writing/email

Display strong desire to work in a team environment to help reach our goals

Education:

College degree is PREFERRED.

Additional Information: EOE

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to bsparks@wcbi.com

If this describes you and you are looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent, make an impact in business and your own career, the role of Associate Advertising Account Executive is the opportunity you have been waiting for!

We look forward to hearing from you.

Bert Sparks

WCBI-TV

Back to EMPLOYMENT page…