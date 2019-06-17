At least 2 people shot near Toronto Raptors rally, police say

By
CBS News
-
0

Elon Musk says he’s “deleted” his Twitter account

Musk’s account is still listed as active, however, and he changed his display name to “Daddy DotCom” on Father’s Day

- Advertisement -

5H ago

Why Facebook is getting into blockchain

In a line: Money, more money, different kinds of money, and, oh, yes, ever more data on its massive bank of users

5H ago

New software designed to help media detect deepfakes

An altered video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that falsely showed her slurring her words has been viewed more than 3 million times

7H ago

Mining lessons from the blockbuster game Minecraft

One of the bestselling video games of all time has no guns or blood, just chunky building blocks – a virtual Lego universe that has found its way into classrooms

Jun 16

From deepfake to “cheap fake,” it’s hard to tell what’s real online

Cybersecurity experts are concerned that because AI has never been cheaper or easier to use, deepfake videos will be deployed by a diverse set of hackers during the 2020 election

Jun 13

Report a Typo
SHARE