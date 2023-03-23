Audit reveals new information about MSU professor embezzlement case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information about the arrest of a Mississippi State professor charged with embezzlement.

Dr. Gary Packwood was arrested on March 16. He is the director of choral activities at the university.

According to the incident report released to WCBI, the investigation started with an internal audit at MSU.

The audit revealed that Packwood awarded scholarship money to his spouse who was not eligible. The spouse is reportedly not a full-time student nor a music or choral major.

Packwood reportedly awarded his spouse $39,000 in scholarship money between 2018 and 2022.

MSU’s communication officer, Sid Salter, said in a statement that Packwood has been placed on paid administrative leave which is standard for this type of case.

The university will not comment further until the case is moved through the justice system.

