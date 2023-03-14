Authorities search for man reportedly armed, dangerous in Chickasaw Co.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man who is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Violence and Burglary.

Vernon Tuberville was last known to be north of Pyland in Chickasaw County and last seen on County Road 20. He is wanted for charges out of Calhoun County.

Law enforcement is warning the public that Tuberville is armed and dangerous.

If you know where he may be or have any information, call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at (662)456-2339 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at (662)412-3149.

